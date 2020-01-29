Azerbaijan's CEC to hold exit-poll at upcoming parliamentary election

29 January 2020 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elchin Mehtiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has been holding exit-polls in the country since 2005, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the commission on Jan. 29, Trend reports.

To this date, there have not been any serious differences between the results of organizations holding the exit-polls, and official results. There are several organizations in Azerbaijan that are quite experienced in this field," he said.

Gasimov also added that conducting exit-polls is very important.

The parliamentary election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's CEC receives appeals to hold exit-polls at Feb.9 elections
Politics 23 January 14:07
“Rəy” Monitoring Center’s exit-poll: 84.49 percent of voters choose Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11 April 2018 20:35
Exit-poll of AJF & Associates Inc.: 85.57% of voters cast ballots for Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11 April 2018 20:25
Exit-poll: Over 82% of voters cast ballots for Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11 April 2018 19:52
Iran’s semi-official agency publishes exit polls despite ban
Politics 19 May 2017 21:50
Exit-poll: No incidents recorded at Azerbaijani parliamentary election
Election 2015 1 November 2015 10:45
Latest
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
National Bank of Georgia doesn't exclude long-term application of tight monetary policy
Finance 18:13
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran
Business 18:13
Georgia identifies main priorities at Annual Development Partnership Forum
Georgia 18:09
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 18:00
Iranian Customs Administration decreases customs clearance period
Business 17:57
Kazakhstan to approve its geological exploration program till 2025
Business 17:52
Oil prices tumbled due to coronavirus on emotional reactions
Oil&Gas 17:50