PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

30 January 2020 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

A 25-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Frank Schwabe (Germany, SOC), will travel to Azerbaijan from 7 to 10 February to observe the conduct of the early parliamentary elections, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Trend reports citing PACE’s website.

The delegation will meet, in particular, candidates and representatives of political parties, as well as representatives of the Central Election Commission, civil society and the media, before observing the ballot on 9 February.

A member of the Venice Commission – the Council of Europe's group of independent legal experts – will provide legal support during the visit.

