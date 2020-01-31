Notification distribution period over parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan

31 January 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

February 1 marks the deadline for the distribution of notifications to voters about the date, time and place (polling station address) of elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports with reference to Election-2020 Independent Media Center, organized by the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission.

According to the Action Plan, precinct election commissions must complete the distribution of notifications to voters by Feb. 2.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9.

