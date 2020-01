BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

To date, 842 international observers have passed accreditation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Jan. 31.

Panahov added that the number of local observers has reached 64,048 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news