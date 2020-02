BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

A conference dedicated to the results of first year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023" is being held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the conference.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

story will be updated

