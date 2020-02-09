OSCE PA observer: no violations of elections legislation detected

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The voting process at the polling centers within the framework of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan goes in accordance to the legislation, OSCE PA Observer from Luxembourg Graas Gustave Marcel told Trend.

"Over the course of the day we will observe work of 10-12 polling stations. So far we have visited three of them. There have been no violations detected," he said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Secretariat Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.