Democratic norms weren't violated in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - UK observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

There were no violations of democratic norms mentioned at a joint press conference of delegations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Shahid Qureshi, an analyst and journalist of The London Post newspaper, told Trend.

Qureshi was observing the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

“I was an observer in many countries, and I can definitely say that there were only minor, technical flaws in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan that couldn’t affect the results,” the UK analyst noted. “There were no violations of democratic norms. We, the observers, had complete statistics regarding voters and the situation at polling stations was under control.”

This didn't happen at polling stations where observer groups were present, Qureshi added.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections amounted to 47.81 percent (2,247,092 voters) out of 5,329,461 voters.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.