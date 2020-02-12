Deadline for submitting DEC protocols to CEC in Azerbaijan expires on Feb. 12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Term of the election results for the constituency, the compilation of a protocol of Azerbaijan’s District Electoral Commission (DEC) and the submission of the first copies of the protocol and documents annexed to the Central Election Commission (CEC) expires today on February 12, Trend reports on Feb. 12.
The protocols were to be submitted by the DEC until February 12, 2020.
According to the CEC, all 125 district electoral commissions have already submitted protocols to the CEC.
Latest
Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections - another milestone of development in Azerbaijan’s political system
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency (PHOTO)
Meetings of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Arab countries widely covered by foreign media