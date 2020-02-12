Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections - another milestone of development in Azerbaijan’s political system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Parliamentary elections are yet another milestone development in political system of Azerbaijan, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during The John Batchelor Show, Trend reports Feb. 12.

“To make the legislative branch of the government of Azerbaijan more compatible, more interoperable with the executive branch of Azerbaijani government, we had snap elections,” Hajiyev said. “Ruling party called for this election. Now we have more competitive environment, free, open democratic atmosphere.”

One of the priorities put forward ahead of the government of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev after his re-election in 2018 was about reforming and restructuring of Azerbaijani government system so that to have more effectiveness and also be ready to face emerging new challenges and also to ensure more sustainable, consistent development of Azerbaijan, the presidential assistant noted.

“As a result of this we have seen since that time epochal change in the public administration of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev added. “Institutions like Presidential Administration have been changed and new people have been brought to this institution. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been changed. Therefore, structural changes and personnel changes complemented one another, because in every reform process, personnel are a key. At the end of the day, personnel are implementing the reform programs.”