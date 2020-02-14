Ilham Aliyev attends Energy Security round table at Munich Security Conference (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the Energy Security round table as part of the Munich Security Conference.
The president addressed the round table.
