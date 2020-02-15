Azerbaijan’s CEC: Appeals on violations at polling stations should be sent to DECs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In connection with violations that occurred at polling stations during the recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, it is necessary to contact the district election commissions (DECs), Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Panahov noted that some of the candidates who filed complaints are worried.

“There are no grounds for concern,” the CEC chairman added. “Issues related to violations at the polling stations are considered by the DECs.”

Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.