Azerbaijan, Italy exchange documents (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20
Trend:
Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giuseppe Conte, a ceremony of the exchange of Azerbaijan-Italy documents has been held.
