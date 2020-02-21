President Ilham Aliyev attends Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Rome (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
An Azerbaijan-Italy business forum has been held in Rome.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio attended the business forum.
President Ilham Aliyev and Minister Luigi Di Maio addressed the event.
