Italy to support protection and promotion of Azerbaijani historical monuments

Politics 22 February 2020 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The announcement of 2020 as the "Year of Azerbaijani Culture" in Italy, primarily envisages the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in Italy, Vasif Eyvazzade, deputy head of the office of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, told Trend on Feb. 22.

“The Memorandum, signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev and Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism Dario Franceschini, will make a multilateral contribution to the Azerbaijani cultural sphere,” Eyvazzade, who is also the head of the international cooperation and innovative development department of the Culture Ministry, added.

"Various events will be carried out in connection with the announcement of 2020 as the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy,” Eyvazzade said.

Eyvazzade said that the memorandum signed with the Italian ministry envisages the long-term cooperation between the two countries in the cultural sphere.

“One of the most important spheres indicated in the memorandum is the promotion, protection, preservation, digitalization and restoration of cultural heritage,” Eyvazzade said. “Another sphere is to ensure the activity in the field of protection of historical and cultural monuments included in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List, as well as in getting support from Italian specialists in the further nominations. Joint research and the protection of archaeological sites are also important spheres."

The head of the department added that the signing of this memorandum will make a great contribution to the development of cinema in Azerbaijan.

"One of the important spheres of cooperation envisaged by the memorandum is the holding of Italian cinema days in Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijani cinema days in Italy, joint activity in the film industry and its promotion, activities related to the protection, restoration and use of film heritage,” head of the department said. “The activities envisaged in the memorandum will also have a very positive impact on theater as well."

Among other documents signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Italy, the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic" is of great importance.

The document covers specific spheres for further strengthening of multidimensional, comprehensive partnership in various fields, including culture.

