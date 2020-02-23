President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolence to Turkey’s president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions caused by an earthquake that hit today Van province,” reads the letter.
"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the injured recovery."
"May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"
