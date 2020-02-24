Hikmet Hajiyev: Khojaly genocide - crime against humanity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the event titled "Refugee Women's Call for Justice: Ensuring Their Needs on the Agenda for Peace and Security", Trend reports Feb. 24.

Hajiyev stressed that as a result of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, one fifth of Azerbaijan's territory was occupied, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, and more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis died during military operations.