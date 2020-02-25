Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Switzerland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

An event commemorating the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been held in Solothurn, Switzerland.

Co-organized by the “Azerbaijan-Turkish Culture Association”, “Friends of Azerbaijan” and “Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland” diaspora organizations together with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland, the ceremony brought together public figures and Azerbaijanis living in Switzerland.

After the commemoration of victims with a moment of silence, Ambassador Hanum Ibrahimova started her opening address with the quote from national leader Heydar Aliyev - "The Khojaly genocide with its inconceivable cruelty and inhuman punitive methods was completely targeted against the people of Azerbaijan and represents a barbarian act in the history of humankind. At the same time, this genocide was a historical crime against humanity".

Then she briefed the guests about the Khojaly massacre, which she characterized as the most painful tragedy in the recent history of the Azerbaijani people. Ambassador talked about the atrocities committed by Armenia, noting Azerbaijan's efforts to expose the aggressive policy of this country in the world. She informed the audience about the international awareness campaign "Justice for Khojaly!", initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Hanum Ibrahimova said that President Ilham Aliyev once again exposed the Armenian aggression to the international community at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as part of the Munich Security Conference. She noted that during the debates, President Ilham Aliyev once again brought to the attention of the international community that Nagorno Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and that Armenia pursues a policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan. Ambassador called on the international community to take necessary measures against the aggressor.

The Head of the “Azerbaijan-Turkish Culture Association” Cevzet Aras welcomed the guests and talked about the Khojaly tragedy. He called the massacre as continuation of ethnic cleansing policy carried out by the Armenian chauvinist-nationalists against Azerbaijanis.

After the speeches, the documentary film "613" was screened.

The Embassy also organized an exhibition reflecting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide, as well as Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.