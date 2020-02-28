5th generation combat aircraft to ensure superiority of Azerbaijan over Armenia in airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures to strengthen the fleet of the country's Air Force with 5th generation combat aircraft, Air Force Colonel Namig Islamzade told Trend while commenting on the acquisition of modern M-346 training aircraft from Italy.

A number of documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Italy during the state visit of Azerbaijan's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to Rome, Namig Islamzade noted.

"The 'Declaration of Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Leonardo S.p.A in connection with the acquisition of an integration system for M-346 aircraft', signed by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and CEO of Leonardo S.p.A Alessandro Profumo, should be especially noted among them," the colonel said.

"The Azerbaijani Air Force has been conducting large-scale measures for several years, in particular, modernizing air bases and improving the social conditions of personnel. Currently, most of the aircraft at the disposal of the Azerbaijani Air Force are in accordance with modern standards," the colonel added.

The Air Force officer noted that Azerbaijan has preferred Italian and Pakistani aircraft in recent years, when it came to the purchase of training aircraft.

"We can especially note the purchase of 10 Super Mushshak MFI-395 aircraft in accordance with the contract signed in July 2017 between the Azerbaijani Air Force and the Pakistan's PAC KAMRA company, and the presentation of the new generation M-346 jet aircraft on May 10, 2017, which was manufactured by Italy's Leonardo S.p.A," Namig Islamzade said.

Colonel Islamzade added that the acquisition of M-346 aircraft will play an important role in enhancing professionalism and combat skills of Azerbaijan's military pilots.

"At the same time, the M-346 is used as a transitional aircraft to modern multi-purpose aircraft 4++ and 5th generation. Along with the replenishment of Azerbaijan's Air Force fleet, the aircraft of this type will expand their combat capabilities and will ensure Azerbaijan's superiority over Armenia in the airspace," the colonel added.