President Ilham Aliyev attends Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
The 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.
