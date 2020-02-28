President Ilham Aliyev attends Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Deputy Director-General of the Energy Directorate of the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt then addressed the meeting.

The meeting continues with a panel session.