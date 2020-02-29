Azerbaijan Airlines suspends air communication with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC suspends air communication with Iran due to the current epidemiological situation, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

Tonight Buta Airways will perform the last J2-9005 flight on direction Baku-Tehran, returning from Imam Khomeini airport without passengers.

Iran Air will also suspend flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.