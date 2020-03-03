US Congressman makes statement on Khojaly Tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

An member of the US Congress from Ohio, Congressman Tim Ryan made a statement on the Khojaly Tragedy, the press service of Embassy of Azerbaijan to the US told Trend.

The statement commemorates the Khojaly genocide and the victims of this terrible tragedy.

The brutal massacre carried out 28 years ago in February 1992 against the innocent population of Khojaly continues to shock people.

Justice for the Khojaly Tragedy, which is characterized as the greatest cruelty committed in the South Caucasus, and the fate of 150 people is still unknown.

Within the framework of respect for human rights and democratic obligations, the congressman demanded the international community to recognize the gravity of the occasion that took place in Khojaly and bring to justice those who committed the tragedy.