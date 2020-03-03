Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Goranboy District Central Hospital (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Goranboy District Central Hospital.
The president first cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.
President Aliyev viewed conditions created at the hospital.
The president then met with the hospital staff and posed for photographs together with them.
Latest
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway (PHOTO)