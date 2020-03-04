President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.