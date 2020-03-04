Azerbaijani president visits Tovuz branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC

Politics 4 March 2020 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president visits Tovuz branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tovuz branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the president of the conditions created at the enterprise.

