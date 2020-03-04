Azerbaijani president inaugurates Azerbaijan State Museum of Ashug Art in Tovuz district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
As part of his visit to Tovuz district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Azerbaijan State Museum of Ashug Art.
The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.
President Aliyev familiarized himself with the museum.
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office warns head of website disseminating false information about coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway (PHOTO)