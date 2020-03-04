Deputy of Azerbaijan's Parliament: Coronavirus under full control in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Due to the increasing risk of the spread of coronavirus, which worries the entire world community, international mass events, interstate visits, and even domestic and foreign trips of heads of states and governments are being canceled everywhere, Deputy of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova told Trend on Mar. 4.

Gafarova added that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Shamkir, Goranboy and Gazakh cities, participation in the opening of various facilities and meetings with members of the public at current threatening situation show that, despite the situation, the head of state remains with the people.

“By his step, the president showed the whole world that no threat or event can interfere with the contacts of the head of state with the people. And in 2019, when an earthquake occurred in Shamakhi, Aghsu and Ismayilli, the president immediately went there, got informed on the population’s problems, and gave the necessary orders,” the parliament’s deputy noted.

The deputy added that since the threat of coronavirus arose, President Ilham Aliyev has been keeping this issue in the spotlight and trying to prevent the spread of a fatal disease in Azerbaijan.

“As is known, in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, an operational headquarters was created under the Cabinet of Ministers due to the spread of coronavirus. To prevent the spread of the disease in the country all necessary steps have been taken. Azerbaijan has all the capabilities to fight this virus. The situation with coronavirus in Azerbaijan is under full control,” Gafarova said.