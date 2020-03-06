Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated to combat coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO) are collaborating effectively on a long-term basis, Trend reports on March 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“As a contribution to the international efforts to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus in the world, the Azerbaijani government has decided to render voluntary financial assistance in the amount of $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund within the WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan,” the statement said.

“Azerbaijan appreciates WHO’s efforts in combating coronavirus on a global scale, takes into account and applies WHO’s recommendations in connection with this disease,” the statement said. “A delegation of WHO’s experts will arrive in Azerbaijan on March 8, 2020.”

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.



Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.