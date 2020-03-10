Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, Trend reports.
The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees were elected at the meeting.
As a result of the voting, Sahiba Gafarova was elected Speaker of the Parliament
