Azerbaijani parliament to hold another meeting soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Another meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held on March 17, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the parliament's statement.

The first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation was held with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 10.

The new chairmen, deputy chairmen of the Azerbaijani parliament, as well as chairmen of parliamentary committees were elected during the meeting.