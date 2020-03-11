President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen President here.
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
A military orchestra played the national anthems of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.
The Turkmen President enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the capital of Azerbaijan.
