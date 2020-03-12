MP: President Aliyev’s advice designed for Azerbaijan’s bright future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

The firm and consistent position of the Azerbaijani authorities in promoting democratic values in the country has exposed many important factors, such as the unification of the common will of people around national interests, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

“The extraordinary parliamentary elections held on February 9, 2020, which are a continuation of revolutionary reforms in the country, once again confirmed that the far-sighted and wise policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev fully reflects the will of Azerbaijani people,” the MP said.

The MP noted that the main subject of the speech of the president at the first meeting of the 6th convocation parliament was the programmatic recommendations of the legislative body on all issues relating to the strategic line of the state.

“President Aliyev who always emphasizes the need for increased attention to the social sphere, set the goal of improving the well-being of citizens so that MPs can act in accordance with the new challenges of the new era,” Hamzayev added. “The extraordinary parliamentary elections, which are results of revolutionary reforms undergoing in the country, and the adoption of new economic and social laws, which shall contribute to the sustainable development of the country, should encourage the MPs in all matters related to the strategic movement of our country”.

“The representation of New Azerbaijan Party in the parliament of the Azerbaijan Republic, formed as a multi-party parliament as a result of the election of all political forces in the country, in the leadership of the parliament and committees has led to the strengthening of the political system,” the MP said.

“Paying attention to the factors contributing to the increased responsibility of parties represented in the parliament, the president also spoke about the need for political reforms and stated that the New Azerbaijan Party is taking the right step in this direction,” Hamzayev said. “Representation of the party in the parliamentary leadership is the beginning of a bold step towards increasing the role and place of parties in the political system.”

“The parliament of sixth convocation should meet the modern challenges facing us as MPs, and we will carry out our activities in accordance with the programmatic recommendations and instructions of President Aliyev,” the MP said.