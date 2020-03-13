Azerbaijan, WHO ink Donor Agreement (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:51)

Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a Donor Agreement at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Trend reports on March 13 referring to the WHO.

The aforementioned agreement was signed on the basis of a decree of the Azerbaijani government dated March 6, 2020, on the allocation of financial assistance to the WHO to contribute to the efforts of the international community to curb the risk of the spread of coronavirus in the world.