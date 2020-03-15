Hotline created in Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

A hotline has been created in the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey after the temporary suspension of mutual trips of Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens by plane and vehicles from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 15, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

"The hotline (+90 53 72 82 67 40) was created to quickly respond to the possible requests of our citizens who live, study and temporarily visited Turkey," the embassy said.