Titles of 212 Azerbaijani settlements armenized in occupied territory of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

Armenia has changed and armenized titles of 212 settlements in the territory of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Geodesy and Cartography of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mugabil Bayramov, told Trend.

Bayramov added that the armenized geographical names are shown in the atlas titled "Nagorno-Karabakh" prepared by Armenia.

“In addition, the Armenians changed the names of 112 hydronyms of objects located on the territory of Azerbaijan. In total, from ancient times to the present, the Armenians changed the names of almost 500 settlements in the territory of present-day Armenia, which is the ancient Azerbaijani land," the deputy director.

"Moreover, Armenians say that supposedly the village of Nasirvaz in the Ordubad district is an ancient Armenian village. However, in 1847, the Russians prepared a map of the Caucasus region on a scale of 1:420,000, on which the name of this village is written as Nasirabad,” the deputy director added.

On the Historical Atlas of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Safavid State (XVI century), the Caucasus of 1903 and other historical maps published by the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural resources, it is clearly evident that these toponyms are of Azerbaijani origin. For example, the ancient Azerbaijani names such as Karvansaray (Razdan), Yeni Bayazid (Kavar), Sardarabad (Armavir), Gamarli (Artashat), Molla Dursun (Shaumyan), Ashagi Garanlig (Martuni), Basarkechar (Vardenis), Soylan (Vaik), Gozaldara (Vanadzor), Hamamli (Spitak), Darachichak (Sakhkadzor) and others are clearly indicated on the map of the Caucasus in 1903.