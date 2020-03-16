Azerbaijan suspends movement of passenger trains to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
The movement of passenger trains from Azerbaijan to Ukraine has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports with reference to the press secretary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on March 16.
