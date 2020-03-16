Israel shekel slides to 15-month low vs dollar, shares sink
Latest
Iran to sell oil products at Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 15:33
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved Turkmenistan 15:30
Death toll from coronavirus rising in Iran Iran 15:29
Turkey’s export of leather products to China down Turkey 15:28
Azerbaijan suspends movement of passenger trains to Ukraine Politics 15:26
GDP rate in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increases Business 15:13
Number of new laws, legal acts adopted in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:11
Individuals spreading rumors about coronavirus to be fined in Azerbaijan Politics 15:07
Azerbaijani company Sahliyali talks plans on milk production Business 15:02
Review of money transfers from abroad to Georgia Finance 14:51
Uzbekistan increases production of face masks Finance 14:51
Hotline for compatriots open in Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus due to COVID-19 Politics 14:51
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 14:50
Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for March 9-13 Oil&Gas 14:41
U.S. crude falls below $30 as Fed move fails to calm markets Oil&Gas 14:39
Export volume via customs of Iran’s Bushehr province increases Business 14:36
Georgia bans foreign citizens' entry Transport 14:35
ECB ready for further action if needed Europe 14:27
Israel shekel slides to 15-month low vs dollar, shares sink Israel 14:24
Kazakhstan to allocate funds to support local business amid coronavirus spread Business 14:24
Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia opens round-the-clock hotline due to COVID-19 pandemic Society 14:23
IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market Oil&Gas 14:01
UN to support Turkmenistan in ensuring economic stability and growth Business 13:52
Turkmenistan to show off achievements of its private sector Turkmenistan 13:52
Three scenarios for coronavirus impact on world economy Business 13:42
Iran implements new measures on tax payments amid coronavirus spread Business 13:39
Iran discloses volume of loans to be provided in country Finance 13:38
Parliamentary committee chairman talks depreciation of manat Economy 13:31
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan significantly down World 13:30
Gas consumption down in Iran Oil&Gas 13:29
Production and sale of copper increases in Iran Business 13:29
Kazakhstan’s SCAT developing action plan amid emergency state in Kazakhstan Transport 13:26
Iran's gold market affected by coronavirus and foreign currency rate Business 13:23
US shale oil operators expect to save billions Oil&Gas 13:20
Hungarian lowcoster suspends flights from Georgia to European countries Transport 13:19
Uzbekistan decreases production of strong alcoholic drinks Business 13:17
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan increase Turkey 13:13
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 13:11
Another tanker of Azerbaijan's SOCAR for Belarus arrives at Port of Odessa Oil&Gas 13:10
Uzbekistan to suspend international flights amid the coronavirus Uzbekistan 13:03
Iran's online business can promote other sectors Business 12:53
Kazakh national currency drops significantly against US dollar ICT 12:51
Tehran mayor rules out quarantine of the capital Iran 12:20
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Turkmenistan slightly up Turkey 12:06
Georgia temporarily closes border with Russia Tourism 12:04
China to send group of doctors to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus Uzbekistan 12:02
Next plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament to be held on March 17 Politics 11:50
Azerbaijani State Migration Service applies restrictions Society 11:49
Czechs seal off some towns to prevent coronavirus spread Europe 11:46
Italy ready to offer further measures to combat coronavirus Europe 11:45
Turkey reveals commissioning date of logistics center in Karaman province Turkey 11:44
Georgia toughens entry rules for citizens of several more countries Transport 11:40
Prime Minister of India interacts with SAARC leaders to combat COVID-19 in the region Politics 11:40
Uzbekistan takes measures against spread of coronavirus Uzbekistan 11:37
Turkish Istanbul, Ankara increase export to Georgia Turkey 11:29
Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts dies from coronavirus Iran 11:28
Due to coronavirus (Covid-19) special working regime is applied at Azercell service centers Society 11:24
Titles of 212 Azerbaijani settlements armenized in occupied territory of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 11:21
Uzbekneftegas launches new wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:07
Tehran prepares for new phase of combating coronavirus Iran 11:00
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 16 Finance 10:50
Iranian currency rates for March 16 Finance 10:40
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia Georgia 10:36
Kazakh MFA talks exit, entrance rules in country amid emergency situation in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:32
Turkey's export of steel to Georgia up World 10:19
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank: We ready to respond to any oil price, meet any challenge Economy 10:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:12
Revenues of mobile operators in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR increase Business 10:05
Azerbaijan changing rules of tourist, electronic visas issuance Tourism 10:05
Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia appeals to compatriots due to coronavirus Society 09:57
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to study climate change impact on Caspian ecosystem Society 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 16 Finance 09:49
Ministry of Emergency Situations: Thousands of people entering Azerbaijan examined for coronavirus Society 09:46
Rwanda says number of coronavirus cases rises to five Other News 09:42
Iran's Golestan province implements health precautions to fight coronavirus Iran 09:41
TIR Carnets project commissioned via India – Iran – Afghanistan Corridor Transport 09:24
G7 leaders to discuss coronavirus spread on March 16 — Abe Other News 08:51
Morocco to create $1 billion fund to counter coronavirus outbreak Other News 08:36
South Korea reports 74 new coronavirus infections Other News 08:25
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 14 in last day Other News 07:44
Haiti suspends flights from Europe, LatAm to stop coronavirus Other News 07:18
TAP to start filling Albanian and Italian sections with gas soon Oil&Gas 07:00
First death from novel coronavirus registered in Guatemala Other News 06:27
Turkey closes bars, nightclubs in response to coronavirus Turkey 05:58
Two-week quarantinue declared in Czech Republic over coronavirus outbreak Europe 05:19
5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 04:41
France reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 127 Europe 04:02
Volkswagen says preparing to suspend production at Bratislava plant Other News 03:25
Serbia launches state of emergency to counter coronavirus Europe 02:48
Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey increases to 18 Turkey 02:11
Fed slashes rates, rips open crisis tool kit to cushion coronavirus blow Economy 01:31
Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants, cafes and parks over coronavirus Arab World 01:17
Lebanon declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic Other News 00:29
Finnair cancels more flights as coronavirus restrictions bite Other News 15 March 23:51
Azerbaijani embassy in Germany opens hotline Politics 15 March 23:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to citizens on spread of coronavirus Politics 15 March 22:49
Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia ensures return of 30 more citizens from Europe Politics 15 March 22:47
Azerbaijani state has enough resources to fully fulfill its social obligations, says president’s assistant Politics 15 March 22:21
Operational headquarters: Two more coronavirus cases detected in Azerbaijan Politics 15 March 22:15
Operational Headquarters: Some flights from Baku abroad canceled Politics 15 March 22:13
