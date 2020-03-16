Special State Security Service abolished in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on improving management in the field of special state protection.
The Azerbaijani Special State Security Service has been abolished upon the document.
