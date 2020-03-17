Azerbaijani MP talks about dissemination of info on coronavirus-related issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of credibility of information disseminated by certain news agencies is often brought up for discussions, Azerbaijani MP, political analyst Arzu Naghiyev said during the discussion of changes to the law on Information, Providing with Information and Protection of Information at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on March 17.

The MP believes the issue has a lot to do with insufficient work of some press-services.

“In my opinion, incomplete or incorrect information is leaking to the various websites and agencies because the press-services of some structures do not completely fulfill their responsibilities,” the MP added. “I think that the press-services must regularly conduct briefings and provide information not only on request.”

Naghiyev emphasized that along with the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, other agencies must regularly disseminate information.

“Another important point is related to the information about the Azerbaijani army,” the MP said. “Taking into account the coronavirus, the current situation in the army is important. We will celebrate Novruz holiday soon and military personnel planned to meet with parents during the holiday. However, a decision was made to cancel these meetings because of coronavirus. I think that everyone must follow these rules."

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.