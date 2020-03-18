Azerbaijani MP: Fines on loans not to be imposed in March and April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

“The vast majority of citizens have taken loans for wedding ceremonies. Thus, they owe money to banks. It seems that there will be no wedding ceremonies in March and April, and it will be difficult for the people to repay the loan. If possible, we shall apply to the banks so that they do not to impose fines on the citizens at least for two months”.

This proposal was made by MP Nagif Hamzaev during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the termination of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship" at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

We need to help the citizens who are indebted to banks so that they do not worry about this problem, Hamzayev added.

The MP also suggested that Internet providers ensure uninterrupted services taking into account that many citizens spend most of their time at home as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.