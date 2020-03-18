Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Hungary
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Trend:
Budapest-Baku charter flight, organized by the Azerbaijani government to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens and bring them back home from Hungary, is scheduled for March 18 at 20:00 (GMT +1), Trend reports referring to the official Facebook page of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.
Latest
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation (PHOTO/VIDEO)