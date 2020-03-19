President Ilham Aliyev: During Munich Security Conference, devastating blow was dealt to propaganda that Armenia and Armenians of world had been carrying out for many years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

During the Munich Security Conference, a devastating blow was dealt to the propaganda that Armenia and the Armenians of the world had been carrying out for many years, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Our international positions have further strengthened since the beginning of this year. The meetings I held with foreign partners in a bilateral format once again showed that Azerbaijan enjoys great respect in the world and our policy is met with great approval. At the same time, my participation in international events has further strengthened the positions of our country. As you know, the Davos World Economic Forum is the most important political and economic forum in the world. The political and business elite of the world takes part. I have been consistently participating in this forum for many years, and each participation brings new dividends to our country – both political and economic. This time I was once again convinced that they are very interested in the processes taking place in Azerbaijan. It is possible to say that all my interlocutors noted one thing: Azerbaijan is a stable country, and to maintain stability in an unstable region today requires great skill and political competence,” said the head of state.

He noted that thanks to stability, investment is being made in Azerbaijan.

“Last year, foreign investments worth $13.5 billion were made in our country. In January this year, relevant documents were signed in relation to foreign investments of $440 million to be made in renewable energy. In general, our participation in the Davos Economic Forum was very successful. It is in Azerbaijan that the regional center of the Davos World Economic Forum on the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be established,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that this center will cover the Caucasus and Central Asia and a corresponding document has also been signed.

“This once again testifies to our strong position. At the same time, I believe that the Munich Security Conference is another important security conference in the world. I regularly participate in this conference and every time I communicate the Azerbaijani realities to a wide audience, including Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I demonstrate that we are right and show historical aspects. This time there was an even more favorable opportunity for Azerbaijan to demonstrate its advantage again in front of the Azerbaijani people and indeed the whole world,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the historical truth and the norms of international law are on our side.

“During the Munich Security Conference, a devastating blow was dealt to the propaganda that Armenia and the Armenians of the world had been carrying out for many years. It is safe to say that their propaganda was smashed to smithereens with evidence, historical facts, as well as decisions and resolutions and adopted by international organizations. I believe that this crushing blow put an end to Armenian propaganda. The audience for the Munich Security Conference is quite broad. Given that direct debates of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia were held for the first time, it is not difficult to imagine how much interest these debates aroused: a million people followed them both live and afterwards. Therefore, our fair cause was once again reaffirmed and the whole world was once again convinced that – as I said live at the Valdai Forum – Karabakh is Azerbaijan and an exclamation mark!” said the head of state.