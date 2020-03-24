MFA: Azerbaijani gov't uses all opportunities to ensure safety of citizens

Politics 24 March 2020 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
MFA: Azerbaijani gov't uses all opportunities to ensure safety of citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

Today, the world is facing the threat of coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters, Trend reports on March 24.

“All countries, including the government of Azerbaijan, are taking the most important, effective and urgent measures and the process is under direct control of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” the spokesperson said.

“While the pandemic is widespread, Azerbaijan's borders with neighboring countries have been closed and flights have been suspended,” the spokesperson said. “The Azerbaijani government evacuated citizens who were abroad and returned up to 10,000 citizens to the country.”

Abdullayeva added that the citizens who returned to Azerbaijan are on quarantine for 15-20 days at the state expense.

“Today the Azerbaijani government has used all the opportunities to ensure the safety of its citizens,” the spokesperson said.

"We must be aware of our responsibility and support the Azerbaijani government,” Abdullayeva said. “While addressing citizens, we ask them to observe the rules of quarantine in the countries in which they stay. This will serve the security of both the citizens themselves and our society."

The spokesperson said that the hotlines of the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions in foreign countries work around the clock.

The Foreign Ministry’s hotline operates around the clock via 596 94 49 and from 09:00 to 21:00 (GMT+4) employees of the structural divisions of the Foreign Ministry receive incoming calls.

From 21:00 to 09:00, calls are transferred to mobile numbers, and the employees receive the calls at home. The e-mail of the Foreign Ministry workinggroup@mfa.gov.az is also available.

