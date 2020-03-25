MP: Azerbaijan's goal is to get out of difficult situation with minimal losses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

On the instructions of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and under his personal control, fundamental proactive work on the fight against coronavirus is ongoing in the country, MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend on March 25.

Huseynov noted that the creation of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus and the initial allocation of 20 million manat from the Presidential Reserve Fund by the head of state should be emphasized.

“The donation of the annual salary of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the above-mentioned fund was another manifestation of the unity of the state and people, and an example for every citizen. That is why the number of organizations, legal entities and individuals making contributions to the fund is increasing," the MP said.

MP added that the work carried out by the state has one goal - to get out of this difficult situation with minimal losses.

“Everyone should know that if there is no cohesion between the government and citizens on this issue, then we will have to face the bitter consequences of this disease. Citizens must also be responsible, comply with the new rules, a special quarantine regime. National solidarity, unity and responsibility will help defeat this disease,” Huseynov noted.

MP stressed that all measures carried out within the framework of the decisions of the country's leadership are aimed at improving the people’s well-being and preserving national security.

Huseynov added that at such a difficult moment, measures are being taken to mitigate the effects of sharp fluctuations in prices on the energy market and exchanges, which could negatively affect the economy, macroeconomic stability, business entities, as well as employment in Azerbaijan.