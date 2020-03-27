Assistant to Azerbaijani president: 400 more Azerbaijani citizens to be brought back soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

About 400 Azerbaijani citizens have been brought back to the country recently, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

He noted that 200-400 more Azerbaijani citizens are planned to be brought back to the country in the coming weeks in accordance with the established schedule.

Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 26.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the special quarantine regime and the situation with observing the requirements of the regime.

The participants also discussed the issues related to the evacuation of foreign citizens, the situation in quarantine zones, as well as the treatment of patients and adopted relevant decisions.