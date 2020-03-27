PM: Azerbaijani state to undertake all required measures to combat coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

The current situation in the fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is good compared to other countries, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at the meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on March 26.

The prime minister noted that the requirements of the special quarantine regime and sanitary-epidemiological standards should be strictly observed in full and control over the implementation of the regime should be strengthened.

The most important instruction for the heads of all city and district executive authorities is that the quarantine conditions must be met regardless of age and job status, and everyone must follow this, despite any privileges. The requirements of the Headquarters must be fully implemented. In accordance with the law, all necessary measures will be taken.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to the special quarantine regime and the situation with observing the requirements of the regime by the citizens.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.

Passengers are advised to give preference to ground modes of transport. Citizens are advised to keep a distance of two meters when contacting each other and call 103 or the hotline 1542 in the case of detecting coronavirus symptoms.