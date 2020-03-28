Huawei Azerbaijan supported Heydar Aliyev Foundation to combat coronavirus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Trend:

Huawei Azerbaijan has supported the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in fight against coronavirus, Trend reports on March 28.

Reportedly, as a part of the project aimed at supporting measures related to the special quarantine regime, protective and preventive equipment against this virus was brought to Azerbaijan, including medical masks, sterile gloves, sealed and sweat-proof glasses to protect the mucous membrane of the eye, as well as disposable protective suits.

The mentioned special protective equipment items were distributed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), institutions for social service of persons who have reached retirement age, orphanages and boarding schools.

The Chinese company Huawei has been operating in Azerbaijan for over 17 years. Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Tech. Azerbaijan LLC Lu Canlin noted that over the past period, Huawei has managed to establish friendly relations both with partners and the Azerbaijani people.

“Friendship and partnership are more important namely in difficult times, since a true friend is known in trouble. That is why Huawei is joining the efforts of the government and people of Azerbaijan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lu Canlin said.