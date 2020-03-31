Diplomat: Turkey condemns Armenian murderers for March 1918 genocide of Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

The genocide committed against Azerbaijanis by the Armenian troops in of March 1918 is one of the bloodiest pages in history, Huseyn Altinalan, spokesman for the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, told Trend on March 31.

The spokesman reminded that as a result of the genocide, thousands of Azerbaijanis were brutally killed, including old people, women and children, hundreds of villages were wiped out.

“These atrocities occurred not only in Baku, but also in Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Nakhchivan,” Altinalan added. “Only the entry of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, created on the initiative of Minister of War of the Ottoman Empire Enver Pasha, put an end to this bloodshed. This army suffered great losses in Azerbaijan."

“The January 20 tragedy of 1990, the Khojaly genocide and Genocide of Azerbaijanis committed on March 31 testify that gaining independence is not an easy task,” the spokesman said.

"No one must forget how the independence was gained and this truth must be conveyed to the future generations," Altinalan said.

The spokesman stressed that 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories are still under Armenia’s occupation.

"It is necessary to convey this to the international community," Altinalan added.

In conclusion, the spokesman added that Turkey condemns the Armenian murderers for the genocide intentionally committed against Azerbaijanis in March 1918.