Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase (UPDATE)

Over 103 million manat ($60.5 million) has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus to date, Trend reports on March 31.

Donations have been made by 1,734 legal entities and 4,149 individuals.

Thus, the Ministry of Economy transferred 1.2 million manat ($705,882) to the fund.

Ministry’s staff and its structures supported this noble initiative by donating wages and voluntary contributions.

The administration and regional branches of the ministry, state agencies under the ministry, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses, Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC, Tamiz Shahar JSC, Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and other structures also joined the social campaign.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.

The fund aims to provide financial support to activities carried out in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and to combat it.

The protection of public health in Azerbaijan and provision of health care services in accordance with international standards are among the priorities of the socio-economic policy implemented in the country. The expansion of the geography of the coronavirus that has spread in recent months around the world necessitates the strengthening of appropriate preventive measures in order to combat the spread of the disease in the country.