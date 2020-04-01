Azerbaijani community issues appeal on so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region has issued an appeal in connection with the so-called "elections" held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 1.

"In the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on March 31, 2020, another "election show" was organized, called the "presidential and parliamentary elections". This step of occupier Armenia and its accomplice - the puppet regime has no legal basis, is a big blur on the name of democracy and elections," the appeal states.

As noted in the document, now when the world is facing a coronavirus pandemic, and people's lives are in danger, Armenia and its puppet regime, remaining committed to their essence, even in this situation continue illegal activities, conducting the show called “elections”:

“This is another indicator of "values" on which Armenia and the occupant regime are based; and their "attitude" towards the members of the Armenian community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which they hold captive, confirms how much indifferently the regime approaches to the lives and destinies of these people. We believe the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will finally understand that they are a tool in the hands of Armenia and the puppet regime which don’t value them, turning them into a victim of fake games instead of protecting them from the threat of pandemic," the appeal states.