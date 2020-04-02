41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that the condition of 8 people out of those 41 persons is serious, the condition of 11 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

He added that these numbers may change during the day.